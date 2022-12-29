Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in IAC by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IAC by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IAC by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IAC by 16.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on IAC in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IAC Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $140.77.

IAC Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

