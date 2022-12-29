Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 52.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

WFC stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

