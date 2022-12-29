Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

