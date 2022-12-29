Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 9,280.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.54. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

