Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $102.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

