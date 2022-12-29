Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider George Adi Mor sold 324,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $675,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

