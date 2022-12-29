Chia 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.42 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Chia has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Chia has a total market cap of $175.35 million and $4.42 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.94 or 0.00175297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.88 or 0.29373510 BTC.

Chia Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,058,806 coins and its circulating supply is 6,058,600 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.