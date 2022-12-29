Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSSEP opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $27.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

