China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,100 shares, a growth of 272.6% from the November 30th total of 136,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Pharma Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,368. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.62.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 45.71%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

