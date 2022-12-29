China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 218.9% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

China Shenhua Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,362. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.20. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

About China Shenhua Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.