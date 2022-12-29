China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Update

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the November 30th total of 3,715,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance

CSGEF stock opened at 0.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.35. China Suntien Green Energy has a 12 month low of 0.35 and a 12 month high of 0.47.

About China Suntien Green Energy

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

