Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.32

Shares of Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
Chiyoda Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Chiyoda Company Profile
Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chiyoda (CHYCY)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.