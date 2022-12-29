Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Up 234.3% in December

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 234.3% from the November 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CHGCY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

