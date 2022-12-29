Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 14,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 135,235 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the first quarter worth about $196,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.