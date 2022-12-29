Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.54

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.54 and traded as high as $27.89. Citi Trends shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 44,753 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $192.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 23.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 192,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 40.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,485 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Citi Trends by 60.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 748,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 281,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.