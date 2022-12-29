Civic 1-Day Volume Hits $10.06 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $73.41 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

