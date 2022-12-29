CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the November 30th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CKHUY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 285,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,525. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

