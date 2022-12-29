Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Down 2.3%

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 387,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a current ratio of 60.83.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 137.04%.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after buying an additional 812,501 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,498,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,103,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,981,000 after acquiring an additional 603,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

