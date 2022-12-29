Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100,932 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 718,948 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises about 2.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 182,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.16. 118,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,368,438. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

