Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the November 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 5,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $21.09.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CLVLY)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.