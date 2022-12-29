Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the November 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 5,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

