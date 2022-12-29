Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GLO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 11,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,973. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $11.05.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
