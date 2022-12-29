Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

GLO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 11,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,973. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $11.05.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.