CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading Down 0.9%

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.72). 110,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 451,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.74).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.22) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £633.78 million and a PE ratio of 906.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at CMC Markets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 120 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £300 ($362.06). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 132 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £298.32 ($360.03). Insiders have acquired a total of 378 shares of company stock valued at $89,820 over the last 90 days.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

