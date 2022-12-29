CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Update

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNBX Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

