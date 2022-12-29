Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Down 78.7% in December

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 40,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,557. Coffee has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coffee Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

