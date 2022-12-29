Colony Family Offices LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VB opened at $179.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.07.

