Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $150,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBD stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

