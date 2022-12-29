Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $150,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WBD stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
