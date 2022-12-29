Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases Shares of 4,185 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $210.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $309.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

