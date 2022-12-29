Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Trading 35.7% Higher

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) shares rose 35.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Coloured Ties Capital Trading Up 35.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.47.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc in November 2021.

