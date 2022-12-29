Comparing Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Inuvo has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Inuvo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -13.28% -35.24% -25.11% Interpublic Group of Companies 9.18% 28.78% 5.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Inuvo and Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inuvo and Interpublic Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 1 4 7 0 2.50

Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus target price of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.60%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Inuvo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inuvo and Interpublic Group of Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $59.83 million 0.41 -$7.60 million ($0.09) -2.27 Interpublic Group of Companies $10.24 billion 1.25 $952.80 million $2.52 13.06

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interpublic Group of Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats Inuvo on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc., a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native. Its platforms optimizes the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing and advertising services, as well as collection of data, analytics, software, and publishing gets used to align merchant advertising messages with anonymous consumers across various websites online; and IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites under the Bonfire Publishing brand, which creates content across a range of topics, including health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and lifestyle categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

