Comparing Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) and Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) and Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and Selecta Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$71.10 million ($2.51) -0.99 Selecta Biosciences $85.08 million 2.03 -$25.69 million $0.12 9.42

Selecta Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Olema Pharmaceuticals. Olema Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selecta Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

82.4% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and Selecta Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A -39.95% -37.97% Selecta Biosciences 33.67% 32.84% 12.35%

Volatility & Risk

Olema Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selecta Biosciences has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Olema Pharmaceuticals and Selecta Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Selecta Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 464.52%. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 371.98%. Given Olema Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Olema Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Selecta Biosciences.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences beats Olema Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. It is also developing biologic therapies, such as SEL-212 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic refractory gout; and product candidates to treat IgA-mediated diseases, including IgA nephropathy, linear IgA bullous dermatitis, IgA pemphigus, and Henoch-Schonlein purpura. In addition, the company is developing gene therapies comprising SEL-313, a product candidate in preclinical stage to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; SEL-399, a product candidate to evaluate the appropriate dose of ImmTOR in humans to reduce the formation of antibodies to AAV capsids; and products for the treatment of pompe disease, duchenne muscular dystrophy, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, lysosomal storage disorder, and other autoimmune diseases. Further, it develops tolerogenic therapies to treat primary biliary cholangitis and other autoimmune diseases. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Swedish Orphan Biovitrum; Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.; Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc.; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.; and IGAN Biosciences, Inc. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

