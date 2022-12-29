Concordium (CCD) Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $40.46 million and approximately $568,600.30 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

