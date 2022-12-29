Conflux Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.24 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $45.94 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,606.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00398567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021149 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00875436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00094056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00588676 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00253920 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02316087 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,394,664.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

