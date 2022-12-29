Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 58,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,010% from the average daily volume of 5,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.
Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.
