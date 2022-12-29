Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading Up 2%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating) was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Cordoba Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Featured Articles

