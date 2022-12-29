Counos X (CCXX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $285,727.45

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Counos X has a market capitalization of $333.41 million and approximately $285,727.45 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for $18.61 or 0.00112260 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Counos X has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.88 or 0.29373510 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X launched on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

