Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Down 74.5% in December

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 4.8 %

CWGL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,432. The company has a market cap of $117.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Crimson Wine Group has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

