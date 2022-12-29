Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Down 74.5% in December

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 4.8 %
CWGL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,432. The company has a market cap of $117.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Crimson Wine Group has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.55.
About Crimson Wine Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crimson Wine Group (CWGL)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.