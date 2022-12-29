Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.52. 1,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. Croda International has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $71.42.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

