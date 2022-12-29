Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $221,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

