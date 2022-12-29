Cross Staff Investments Inc Purchases 409 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 4.0% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.4% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

NYSE BX opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.