Cross Staff Investments Inc Raises Stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 817,089 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,491,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,186,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 288,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NEAR opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

