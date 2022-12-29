Crown Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.6% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %
Eli Lilly and stock opened at $365.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.28. The company has a market cap of $347.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
