Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.376 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

