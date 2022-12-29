Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 60,891 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,891 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

PHYS stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

