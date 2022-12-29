Crypterium (CRPT) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $6.56 million and $477,236.06 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypterium has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,800,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,206,306 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

