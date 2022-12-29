CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco Price Performance

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.