CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 11%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was up 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 8,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 568,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

CureVac Stock Up 11.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 111,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in CureVac by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 233,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 132,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CureVac by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,236 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

