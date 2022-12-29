CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 11%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was up 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 8,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 568,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
CureVac Stock Up 11.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
Further Reading
