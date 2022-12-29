Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $273.25 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $273.25 million and approximately $34.51 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00003101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

