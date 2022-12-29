Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Sells $34,195.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $34,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,632 shares in the company, valued at $778,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $50,050.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $53,060.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,627. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 54.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.