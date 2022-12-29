Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,004. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

