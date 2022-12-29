Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,004. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.
About Daiichi Sankyo
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiichi Sankyo (DSNKY)
