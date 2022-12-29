Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 16.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $60,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6 %

DHR stock opened at $259.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23. The firm has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

